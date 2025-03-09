Jarran Reed agrees to three-year deal with Seahawks

Teams looking for defensive tackle help in free agency can cross Jarran Reed’s name off their lists.

Reed has agreed to re-sign with the Seahawks ahead of the start of the free agency negotiating window on Monday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it is a three-year deal worth up to $25 million for the veteran.

Reed was a 2016 second-round pick in Seattle and spent five years with the team before spending time with the Chiefs and Packers. He returned to the Seahawks ahead of the 2023 season.

Reed, who is No. 76 on PFT’s list of the top free agents, has played 33 games in his second stint with the team. He has 99 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.