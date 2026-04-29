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Jason Licht: Buccaneers will get to Baker Mayfield contract “at some point”

  
Published April 29, 2026 11:30 AM

The Buccaneers have their quarterback, in Baker Mayfield. But Mayfield has a contract for only one more season.

Where do things stand when it comes to Mayfield getting a new deal?

G.M. Jason Licht recently appeared on WDAE radio in Tampa, and he was asked whether discussions have commenced.

“Baker is at the forefront of our mind at all times,” Licht said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “All of our plans revolve around Baker, and that’s something that we’ll get to at some point. I have had a lot of discussions with Baker about the team. We texted during the draft about some of the picks. I know he’s excited about the players that we took. We have a great relationship. Listen, nobody here wants Baker playing for [any] other team. So I’ll just leave it at that.”

It’s one thing to want to keep him; it’s another thing to land at the right numbers.

After playing under a one-year deal in 2023, Mayfield became eligible for free agency. Even though the Bucs didn’t apply the franchise tag, no other serious contenders emerged (even though they should have). Mayfield ultimately signed a three-year, $100 million contract.

So what’s the right figure now? Look at the market. Consider where Mayfield fits in it.

The market is the market. The cap is the cap. And both keep going up.

Delay never makes it any cheaper. New deals will be done to push the bar higher.

If there isn’t a new contract before the start of the 2026 regular season, things could get interesting. A big season could put the franchise tag in play. And if the Bucs decide not to tag him again, he could become an attractive option for anyone looking for a new starter in 2027.

Every year, there will be.