Jaxson Dart signs rookie contract with Giants

The Giants have their second 2025 first-round pick under contract.

New York announced on Friday that quarterback Jaxson Dart has signed his rookie deal.

According to multiple reports, Dart’s four-year contract is worth $16.954 million with a signing bonus of $8.97 million.

While Dart was the No. 25 pick of this year’s draft, he is not expected to begin the season as the starter. Reports from the team’s OTA practice this week indicated veteran Russell Wilson took the bulk of first-team reps with fellow veteran Jameis Winston and Dart also receiving a few reps.

The Giants signed No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter to his rookie deal earlier in May.