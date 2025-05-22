 Skip navigation
Abdul Carter signs rookie contract with Giants

  
Published May 22, 2025 01:42 PM

The Giants have their top draft pick in the fold.

Giants pass rusher Abdul Carter, the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, has signed his rookie contract, his agents told reporters.

It’s a four-year, $45.255 million contract, as determined by the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement with the players’ union. The Giants will also have the opportunity to pick up a fifth-year option for the 2029 season.

Carter was chosen the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year at Penn State last season, and he was widely regarded as the most talented pass rusher in this year’s draft. The Giants believe he’s going to emerge as one of the NFL’s elite pass rushers — and he might need to do that as a rookie to save the jobs of the coach and GM who drafted him.

After initially asking to wear the No. 56 jersey (retired for Lawrence Taylor) or the No. 11 jersey (retired for Phil Simms), Carter settled on wearing No. 51.