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Jaxson Dart: We’ve been talking “a ton” with about when to take risks

  
Published May 21, 2026 03:04 PM

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart’s penchant for risky runs that exposed him to injuries were a frequent topic of conversation during his rookie season and the team’s new coaching staff has been addressing the issue with him this offseason.

Dart missed two full games with a concussion and portions of others while being evaluated for them last year. He said on Thursday that he “hated that time” off of the field and that offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and others have been working to establish that the “most important thing is to be out there” when he’s making decisions about when to take off with the ball.

“That was one of our first meetings with coach Callahan,” Dart said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “Pulling up my tape and just going over situationally, is it worth the risk here in this situation. That’s what we talk about a ton.”

Dart’s play when healthy created some optimism about what the future holds for the Giants, but it will be a much tougher sell if Dart is going to continue to put himself at risk of missing time on a regular basis.