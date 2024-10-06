Jayden Daniels becomes first player to ever pass for 1,000, rush for 250 in first five games

The start to Jayden Daniels’ career just keeps getting more historic.

Per the Commanders, Daniels became the first player in league history to have at least 1,000 passing yards and 250 rushing yards in his first five career games.

The No. 2 overall pick of this year’s draft, Daniels threw for 166 yards and rushed for 48 yards in the first half against Cleveland on Sunday.

The Commanders are putting it on the Browns, as they’re armed with a 24-3 lead at halftime.