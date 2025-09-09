Jayden Daniels remains a full participant on Tuesday’s injury report

The Commanders have “zero concerns” about Jayden Daniels’ injured right wrist, and the injury report continues to back that up.

Daniels remained a full participant on Tuesday’s estimated report after popping up on Monday’s estimated report.

Daniels played all 70 snaps on Sunday and showed no sign of injury. He went 19-of-30 for 233 yards and a touchdown and ran for 68 yards on 11 carries in the 21-6 win over the Giants.

Punter Tress Way (back) was upgraded to a limited participant on the estimated report, while defensive tackle Daron Payne (calf) went from full to a non-participant. Payne’s downgrade is a concern with the game against the Packers only two days away.

Wide receiver Noah Brown (knee) and running back Austin Ekeler (shoulder) again were listed as limited.

Tight end John Bates (shoulder) and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (knee) remains as full participants.