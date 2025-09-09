 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bellichickpatsbeef_250909.jpg
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
nbc_pft_speedycwilliams_250909.jpg
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson
nbc_pft_wk1winners_250909.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 1 winners

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bellichickpatsbeef_250909.jpg
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
nbc_pft_speedycwilliams_250909.jpg
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson
nbc_pft_wk1winners_250909.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 1 winners

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jayden Daniels remains a full participant on Tuesday’s injury report

  
Published September 9, 2025 04:58 PM

The Commanders have “zero concerns” about Jayden Daniels’ injured right wrist, and the injury report continues to back that up.

Daniels remained a full participant on Tuesday’s estimated report after popping up on Monday’s estimated report.

Daniels played all 70 snaps on Sunday and showed no sign of injury. He went 19-of-30 for 233 yards and a touchdown and ran for 68 yards on 11 carries in the 21-6 win over the Giants.

Punter Tress Way (back) was upgraded to a limited participant on the estimated report, while defensive tackle Daron Payne (calf) went from full to a non-participant. Payne’s downgrade is a concern with the game against the Packers only two days away.

Wide receiver Noah Brown (knee) and running back Austin Ekeler (shoulder) again were listed as limited.

Tight end John Bates (shoulder) and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (knee) remains as full participants.