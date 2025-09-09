 Skip navigation
Commanders have “zero concerns” about Jayden Daniels’ right wrist

  
Published September 9, 2025 02:33 PM

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels appeared on Monday’s injury report with a right wrist issue, but there’s no concern about his availability for Thursday’s game against the Packers.

Head coach Dan Quinn said at his Tuesday press conference that the team has “zero concerns” about Daniels’ health. Quinn explained that listing Daniels as a full participant on the estimated practice report was simply about transparency, and that the rookie is on track to play without restrictions.

Daniels played every snap in the Week 1 win over the Giants, going 19-of-30 for 233 yards and a touchdown while adding 68 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Punter Tress Way (back) was the only player listed as a non-participant Monday, and Quinn said the hope is that he’ll be able to do some work on Tuesday.