Jayden Daniels: Terry McLaurin has to handle his business, but we know he’s working

  
Published June 2, 2025 09:03 AM

The Commanders practiced without wide receiver Terry McLaurin last week, but neither his quarterback nor his head coach expressed much concern about McLaurin’s absence from OTAs.

McLaurin is in the final year of his contract, which is likely why he has opted out of voluntary work. Head coach Dan Quinn said that he has communicated regularly with McLaurin in recent weeks and added that the wideout has had a “great offseason.”

Quarterback Jayden Daniels said that McLaurin has to take care of the business side of things and that he knows the wideout will also be keeping up with football matters.

“Me and Terry have a good relationship outside of football,” Daniels said, via a transcript from the team. “Obviously, he has to handle what he has to handle but that doesn’t change anything, the fact that he is part of our brotherhood. We know Terry is working and everything. We have to get better and he knows he has to get better each and every day.”

McLaurin had his fifth-straight season with at least 77 catches and 1,000 yards in 2024 and he caught a career-high 13 touchdowns, so there’s reason to think the Commanders would move to make sure he is staying in Washington well beyond the 2025 campaign. The timing of a deal to make that happen is up in the air, though, and that likely means McLaurin won’t be around until his presence is required.