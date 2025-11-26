Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin limited in return to practice

The Comamnders welcomed quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin back to practice on Wednesday.

Daniels (left elbow) and McLaurin (quad) were both limited participants. Daniels has missed two games after dislocating his elbow and is not expected to play against the Broncos this weekend. McLaurin last played in Week 8.

Wide receiver Noah Brown (groin, knee) was also limited and remains on injured reserve. Wide receiver Treylon Burks (finger), wide receiver Jaylin Lane (finger), and linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) landed in the limited category as well.

Tight end Zach Ertz (rest), edge rusher Von Miller (rest), long snapper Tyler Ott (illness), running back Chris Rodriguez (illness), and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (rest) did not practice. Safety Will Harris (ankle), defensive end Drake Jackson (knee), linebacker Ale Kaho (concussion), and tight end Ben Sinnott (ankle) were listed as full participants.