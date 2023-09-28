Jaylen Waddle clears concussion protocol

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is set to return to the Dolphins lineup this Sunday.

Waddle did not play last Sunday because he suffered a concussion in Miami’s Week Two win over the Patriots, but he has steadily stepped up his practice workload and returned to full participation on Wednesday. All went well in that session and the Dolphins said on Thursday that Waddle has been cleared from the concussion protocol.

The Dolphins offense didn’t miss Waddle while they were demolishing the Broncos 70-20 last Sunday, but they’ll still welcome having him back in the lineup this week. Sunday brings a trip to Buffalo for an early edge in the race for the AFC East title.

Waddle had eight catches for 164 yards in the first two weeks of the season.