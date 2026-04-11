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Jaylen Warren on Aaron Rodgers: Great if he’s back, we’ll miss him if not

  
Published April 11, 2026 05:06 PM

One of the remaining unanswered questions for the NFL offseason is whether Aaron Rodgers will be back at quarterback for the Steelers this fall.

The Steelers have indicated that they expect an answer before the draft gets underway on April 23 and it doesn’t sound like he’s shared any hints with one of the team’s top offensive players. Running back Jaylen Warren said on NFL Network that he’s not making any bets about whether Rodgers will play or retire at this point.

“You know, I’m not really expecting anything,” Warren said. “Whatever happens, happens. I’m rocking with whoever’s at the quarterback position. But if he comes back, great. If he doesn’t, then we’ll miss him.”

The Steelers will have new questions to answer if Rodgers does not decide to play a second season for Pittsburgh, so Warren won’t be the only person waiting to find out his decision in the coming days.