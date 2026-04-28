 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maliknabersonreese_260427.jpg
Nabers questions Giants picking Reese at No. 5
nbc_pft_draftwinnerspt2_260427.jpg
McCoy pick could pay off in a big way for Raiders
nbc_pft_simpsonrams_260427.jpg
Was Simpson pick the best decision for Rams?

Other PFT Content

Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maliknabersonreese_260427.jpg
Nabers questions Giants picking Reese at No. 5
nbc_pft_draftwinnerspt2_260427.jpg
McCoy pick could pay off in a big way for Raiders
nbc_pft_simpsonrams_260427.jpg
Was Simpson pick the best decision for Rams?

Other PFT Content

Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeff Stoutland says Eagles’ struggles last year came down to not “calling the right plays”

  
Published April 28, 2026 04:53 AM

Longtime Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland retired from the team after 13 years this offseason, and he says bad play calling made for a frustrating final year in Philly.

Stoutland appeared on Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce’s podcast and said that what went wrong for the Eagles’ offense last year included not calling the right play against the right defense.

“I think any time things don’t go well, and I don’t want to sound like I’m on an interview, but it’s the truth — it’s execution, it’s calling the right play at the right time, and not running bad plays into bad defenses. I mean, it ain’t that hard — that’s pretty much it,” Stoutland said.

The Eagles fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo after the season, and while Stoutland didn’t mention Patullo by name, it’s impossible to hear those comments and not think Stoutland was frustrated with Patullo’s play calling. As was much of the city of Philadelphia.