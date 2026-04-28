Jeff Stoutland says Eagles’ struggles last year came down to not “calling the right plays”

Longtime Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland retired from the team after 13 years this offseason, and he says bad play calling made for a frustrating final year in Philly.

Stoutland appeared on Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce’s podcast and said that what went wrong for the Eagles’ offense last year included not calling the right play against the right defense.

“I think any time things don’t go well, and I don’t want to sound like I’m on an interview, but it’s the truth — it’s execution, it’s calling the right play at the right time, and not running bad plays into bad defenses. I mean, it ain’t that hard — that’s pretty much it,” Stoutland said.

The Eagles fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo after the season, and while Stoutland didn’t mention Patullo by name, it’s impossible to hear those comments and not think Stoutland was frustrated with Patullo’s play calling. As was much of the city of Philadelphia.