Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Jeff Wilson set to re-sign with Dolphins

  
Published March 14, 2023 10:34 AM
March 13, 2023 01:50 PM
Chris Simms thinks Jalen Ramsey has lost a step from his prime but still argues that the corner was a great value for Miami at a reported cost of a third-round pick to the Rams.

The Dolphins are keeping the band together in their offensive backfield.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that running back Jeff Wilson has agreed to re-sign with the team. Raheem Mostert has also agreed to a new deal with the team and the Dolphins re-signed Salvon Ahmed last week.

Wilson and Mostert both agreed to two-year deals. Schefter reports Wilson’s pact has a maximum value of $8.2 million.

Wilson joined the Dolphins in a midseason trade with the 49ers and appeared in eight regular season games. He ran 92 times for 468 yards and two touchdowns while also running 10 times for 23 times and a score in Miami’s playoff loss to the Bills.