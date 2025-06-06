Jermaine Burton was disappointed by last year’s benching, says he’s learned from it

As a third-round draft pick last year, Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton had a disappointing rookie season, culminating in the Bengals benching him for the season finale and not even letting him take the trip to Pittsburgh. Burton says that got his attention.

“Nobody should be happy with it,” Burton said. “I was very disappointed, but it’s something that I moved on from, and grew from, and can’t wait, looking forward, really looking forward to this year.”

Burton said he spent the offseason thinking about how he can be a better professional.

“Sleepless nights, honestly, just sitting there thinking,” Burton said. “I could sit there and just think about football all night. And it’s just something that I love, and something that I really enjoy doing. So I want to do the best that I can to be the better player I can be.”

Asked about that season finale in Pittsburgh, Burton said, “I really wish I was there, but like I said, the situation I moved on from and I really can’t wait for this year.”

Burton says he is committed to improving both on and off the field.

“I’m just trying my best to be the best player I can be, just coming up with better habits, better routines, and just trying to stay consistent,” Burton said. “I learned a lot of things last year, but you really got to be a professional in this league.”