Jermaine Burton won’t travel with Bengals, play Week 18 due to coach’s decision

Bengals receiver Jermaine Burton’s rookie season has come to an early end.

Cincinnati announced Burton will not travel to Pittsburgh and has been downgraded to out for the Week 18 matchup due to a coach’s decision.

Burton, a third-round pick in the 2024 draft, was inactive for a game earlier this season after missing a walk-through. He’s caught just four passes for 107 yards in 14 games this season, playing 131 offensive snaps and 37 special teams snaps.

But he hasn’t received a target since the Nov. 17 loss to the Chargers.

The Bengals need to win on Saturday night and have the Broncos and Dolphins lose on Sunday to clinch the final AFC playoff spot.