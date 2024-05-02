 Skip navigation
Jermaine Johnson: Jets are “perfect situation” for Jordan Travis

  
Published May 2, 2024 07:01 AM

Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson will be welcoming a former Florida State teammate to the club this year.

The Jets took quarterback Jordan Travis in the fifth round of the draft to serve as a developmental piece behind Aaron Rogers and Tyrod Taylor as he returns from the broken leg that dashed hopes of a national title in Tallahassee last year. Johnson, who was a first-round pick last year, said Travis has been keeping him updated on the “awesome rate” of his rehab and shared his belief that the union between player and team is “a perfect situation for us, perfect situation for him.”

“He gets to sit behind Tyrod and Aaron and learn from Tyrod’s perspective and Aaron’s perspective, and then also I mean they have a killer quarterback just in the stable learning from those guys,” Johnson said, via NFL Media. “So it’s good for everybody and I just thought it was perfect for both sides, so why not, and sure enough when the opportunity came around they grabbed him.”

Travis won’t be seeing much of the field in 2024 if all goes according to plan, but making the most of his opportunity to learn after returning to health would give him a chance at a possible role in the future in a league that’s always looking for capable quarterback play.