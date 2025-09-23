Jerry Jones: Changes to defensive coaching staff not a discussion point

The Cowboys have given up 92 points through the first three weeks of the season and team owner Jerry Jones suggested the team will be making some changes to their defense heading into Week 4’s game against the Packers.

Jones said on 105.3 The Fan the team is talking about “how can we basically address it personnel wise, scheme wise” in the wake of their 31-14 loss to the Bears on Sunday. The pass defense is an area of particular concern as the Cowboys have given up the most passing yards in the league and Jones said that “the play on the front didn’t match what we were doing in the back” against Chicago.

One area where no change appears to be forthcoming is to the defensive coaching staff. Jones said he has not lost confidence in coordinator Matt Eberflus or other assistants.

“I think it’d be unfair, not to me, but to you to answer that way as though it’s a policy,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “It is not anything. It is just that I really like our coaching staff and they’re really outstanding teachers. They know what they’re doing . . . I’ve got real confidence that this staff that we’ve got, Flus we know well, coached here for seven years before he left coach elsewhere. Having said that, that’s not a discussion point.”

The Cowboys expect to have defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in the lineup and cornerback DaRon Bland could also play this week, but there’s plenty of work to be done to improve a defense that’s been defenseless far too often this season.