nbc_pft_micahparsons_250923.jpg
Cowboys will not honor Parsons during SNF Week 4
nbc_pft_rasheedwalker_250923.jpg
Walker thought GB could go undefeated after Week 2
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_250923.jpg
Pickens could rise up while Lamb misses time

Jerry Jones expects Jadeveon Clowney to play this week

  
Published September 23, 2025 10:11 AM

Micah Parsons will be on the field when the Packers come to Dallas on Sunday night and it looks like Jadeveon Clowney will be as well.

Clowney signed with the Cowboys last week, but the defensive end did not play in their Week 3 loss to the Bears. Their defense could have used some help in that contest and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that he expects Clowney to be on hand to provide some this week.

Jones added, via Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys website, that he expects Clowney to generate pass rush in his debut for the team.

That used to be Parsons’ role on the Dallas defense, but he was traded to the Packers before the start of the season and that helped open the door to Clowney joining the Cowboys. While Clowney has downplayed the idea that he’s filling the role Parsons played in Dallas, his new team could use anything he has to offer this weekend.