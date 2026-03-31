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Jerry Jones defends Ravens’ decision on Maxx Crosby: You have to pass a physical

  
Published March 31, 2026 03:47 PM

The Cowboys tried hard to trade for Maxx Crosby. They reportedly made three offers for the edge rusher.

Dallas, though, did not come close to the offer the Ravens made, and the Raiders agreed to trade Crosby to Baltimore for two first-round draft picks.

However, Crosby’s physical with the team four days later prompted the Ravens to back out of the deal. Doctors expressed concerns about a degenerative issue in Crosby’s knee, with Dr. Dan Cooper, the Cowboys’ team physician, among those the Ravens consulted.

The Ravens drew intense criticism for reneging on the deal, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that until a player passes a physical, nothing is final.

“For me, there’s no hidden item there,” Jones said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “You have to pass a physical. You have to. And we’ve never completed an agreement until the player passes a physical. That implies that your doctors, your trainers and everybody involved gets to take a look at him. That goes with the territory. We would have basically had the same conditions with the physical. As you know, we were in on making an offer for him. So he would have come to Dallas, and we’ll all just guess what would have happened.”

Crosby is expected to play for the Raiders this season, but Jones was asked whether the Cowboys might have interest in exploring a trade at a later date.

“Standing here right now, I don’t anticipate revisiting that situation. Is it possible? Yes,” Jones said.