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Report: Cowboys made three different offers for Maxx Crosby

  
Published March 24, 2026 01:40 PM

The new deep dive regarding the Maxx Crosby trade to the Ravens that wasn’t includes more information about the Cowboys’ interest in trading for Crosby, before the Raiders struck an ultimately failed deal with Baltimore.

Via Ryan McFadden of ESPN, the Cowboys made three different offers to the Raiders.

First, they offered the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 draft and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. Second, they offered the 12th overall pick in round one and a third-round pick, but not Odighizuwa.

The third and final offer was the 12th overall pick and a second-round pick, but not Odighizuwa.

The Raiders, as PFT reported during Scouting Combine week, wanted two first-round picks and a player. They eventually got two first-round picks from the Ravens, until the Ravens decided not to proceed.

Earlier this month, Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones didn’t rule out making another run at Crosby. (So much for not talking about players under contract with other teams.) The magnitude and number of the offers shows that the Cowboys were very interested.

Given that they’ve yet to make good on Jerry’s vow to “bust the budget” with defensive talent, Crosby could still be the ace in Jerry’s glory hole.