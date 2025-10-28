Jerry Jones on Trevon Diggs: I don’t think he’s played his last game for Cowboys

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was placed on injured reserve over the weekend as he deals with both a concussion and a knee injury, which led to a question for team owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday about whether Diggs has played his final snap for the team.

Diggs missed most of 2024 with a knee injury and his decision to rehab that injury away from the team this offseason led to the Cowboys reducing his salary. He returned to play in Week 1 and appeared in the first six games of the season before suffering a concussion at home ahead of Week 7. He also picked up an injury to his other knee and the health issues as well as the lack of guaranteed money left on his contract have led to thoughts that he’s close to the end of his time in Dallas.

During an appearance on 103.5 The Fan, Jones said “I don’t see that today at all” when asked if Diggs has played his final game for the team and that the corner has “to get well and he hasn’t been.” He also took issue with former Cowboy Micah Parsons’ assertion that the Cowboys rushed him back to the field.

“Diggs’ biggest problem is he’s injured and it’s not the same knee he’s been doing his rehab with,” Jones said. “That’s his No. 1 challenge. Unfortunately, he’s got a handful of challenges here that are physically related. That’s why he’s got the status he’s got today.”

Diggs will miss at least three more games and the Cowboys’ season could be lost by the time he’s eligible to return if head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s planned changes don’t spark an immediate turnaround to the team’s defensive performances. That could impact any plans to bring him back, but Jones isn’t writing him off at this point.