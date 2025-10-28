Brian Schottenheimer: Defense “not acceptable” against Broncos, there will be changes

Defensive problems have been a constant for the Cowboys this season and they were impossible to miss during the team’s loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

The Cowboys gave up 179 rushing yards and gave up points on seven of the Broncos’ nine possessions after an interception to open the game. The result was a 44-24 loss that dropped them to 3-4-1 on the season.

On Monday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that nothing stood out positively to him on either side of the ball while making it clear that the defensive issues were paramount. Schottenheimer called the effort “not acceptable” and that “making adjustments to scheme, changes to personnel” are all things the team is looking to do as they try for better performances in the future.

“There’s always reasons to change, and there will be change,” Schottenheimer said, via the team’s website. “I can promise you that. I can show you that. We’ve already had meetings, and we’ve talked about those changes. We’re in the mode right now of where we’ve got kind of a one-game season. . . . I just say that because we’ve got Arizona before the bye and, really, bigger changes to our style will happen over the bye week. That’s when we get a chance to say, ‘OK, now we’re looking back at nine games. What were those issues and did we get them corrected?’ No? Well, now we need to do this and we need to do that.”

If the Cowboys can’t beat the Cardinals, any changes they make ahead of their final eight games might not be significant enough to overcome the hole their defense has helped to dig in the first half of the season.