Micah Parsons isn’t happy with how the Cowboys are treating Trevon Diggs

The animosity between the Cowboys and linebacker Micah Parson lingers, nearly two months to the day after Dallas traded him to Green Bay.

The latest flash point relates to Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was placed on injured reserve over the weekend.

“Honestly, I feel like they fucked my dog over, you know what I mean?” Parsons told Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports after Sunday night’s win over the Steelers. “He’s coming off a catastrophic knee injury and I just didn’t think they did right by him. He didn’t participate all camp and he’s going out there playing Week 1 and 2. I just don’t think you do that to a player like that. . . .

“And the type of knee injury he had, they forced him out there. He has no reps really. He’s telling me he was in warmup phase during Week 1. Even with the ramp-up, I just feel like you just don’t do that.”

Diggs suffered a concussion at home before the Week 7 win over the Commanders. He missed that game before landing on IR before Week 8.

“I just feel like they screwed him over,” Parsons said. “The organization let him down. You know what I mean? You just don’t do that to a player. And I just think it was mad wrong and I just pray for him.”

The Cowboys declined to respond to Parsons, via Epstein. Diggs’s contract is not guaranteed beyond 2025; he has a $14.5 million base salary in 2026.