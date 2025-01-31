 Skip navigation
Jets announce Chris Banjo as their new special teams coach

  
Published January 31, 2025 04:30 PM

New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has made his key hires.

The team reportedly has hired Lions pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand for their offensive coordinator job, and Steve Wilks will serve as their defensive coordinator.

The Jets’ hiring of Chris Banjo as special teams coordinator previously was reported, but the team announced the move today.

Banjo completed his second season as Denver’s assistant special teams coach in 2024. In both seasons the Broncos finished in the NFL’s top 10 in several special teams rankings, with PR/KR Marvin Mims and the Broncos’ punt/kickoff cover and return teams leading the way.

Banjo polished his coaching skills under Mike Westhoff, the former Jets’ special teams coach who served as assistant head coach under Sean Payton the past two seasons until a medical condition cut short his 2024 season in November.

Besides Westhoff, who was Glenn’s special teams coach with the Jets in 2001, Banjo has other connections to Glenn. Payton was Glenn’s head coach in New Orleans in his final season as a player in 2008, and Glenn and Payton were together under Bill Parcells in Dallas in 2006.

Glenn was an assistant coach with the Saints in 2016-18 when Banjo played for the team.

Banjo also is familiar with new Jets’ General Manager Darren Mougey, who was Denver’s assistant G.M. when Banjo was hired in 2023.

Banjo also interviewed for the special teams coordinator jobs of the Cowboys and 49ers. The Cowboys hired former 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen for their special teams job, and the 49ers filled theirs with former Jets special teams coach Brant Boyer.