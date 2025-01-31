Jets hire Lions assistant Tanner Engstrand for their OC job

The Jets are hiring Lions pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand for their offensive coordinator job, according to multiple reports.

Engstrand also drew interest from the Seahawks, Buccaneers and Patriots, but, with what seemed like a formality, he is following Aaron Glenn from Detroit to New York.

The Lions hired former Stanford coach David Shaw on Thursday to replace Engstrand as the passing game coordinator.

Detroit has lost seven coaches since the season ended. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Glenn, Engstrand, defensive line coach Terrell Williams, assistant quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett, tight ends coach Steve Heiden and wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El.

Engstrand served as the Lions’ tight ends coach and pass game coordinator the past two seasons after three seasons as an offensive assistant with the team. He was an offensive analyst for Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan in 2018.