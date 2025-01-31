 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mvptalk_250207.jpg
How did Allen win MVP not on All-Pro first team?
ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
coachprime_720x405_2407337539791.jpg
Deion: Helping men navigate life is ‘my purpose’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mvptalk_250207.jpg
How did Allen win MVP not on All-Pro first team?
ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
coachprime_720x405_2407337539791.jpg
Deion: Helping men navigate life is ‘my purpose’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets hire Lions assistant Tanner Engstrand for their OC job

  
Published January 31, 2025 04:04 PM

The Jets are hiring Lions pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand for their offensive coordinator job, according to multiple reports.

Engstrand also drew interest from the Seahawks, Buccaneers and Patriots, but, with what seemed like a formality, he is following Aaron Glenn from Detroit to New York.

The Lions hired former Stanford coach David Shaw on Thursday to replace Engstrand as the passing game coordinator.

Detroit has lost seven coaches since the season ended. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Glenn, Engstrand, defensive line coach Terrell Williams, assistant quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett, tight ends coach Steve Heiden and wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El.

Engstrand served as the Lions’ tight ends coach and pass game coordinator the past two seasons after three seasons as an offensive assistant with the team. He was an offensive analyst for Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan in 2018.