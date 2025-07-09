 Skip navigation
Jets announce training camp schedule

  
Published July 9, 2025 11:25 AM

The Jets have joined their co-tenants at MetLife Stadium in announcing their schedule of open training camp practices.

The team will report to camp on July 22 and they will hold their first practice open to fans on July 25. They will have another open practice on July 26.

Seven overall practices will be open to the general public. The rest of those workouts will take place on July 31, August 2, August 7, August 19, and August 20.

The Jets will also have a joint practice on August 12 with the Giants. That session will be open to the team’s season ticket holders and it will come the day before they have a joint practice with their fellow Jersey residents at the Giants’ facility.