Giants to hold 11 open training camp practices

The Giants will report to training camp on July 22 and fans won’t have to wait long for a chance to see them on the practice field.

The team announced that they will hold their first open practice of camp on July 23. It will be the first of 11 open practices for a team trying to climb out of the cellar in the NFC East.

Fans will also be welcomed at the team’s facility to watch practices on on July 24-25, July 27-29, July 31, August 1-2, August 4, and August 13.

The August 13 practice will be a joint session with the Jets. The two teams will also have a workout at the Jets’ facility ahead of their preseason game that week.