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Jets exercise Will McDonald’s fifth-year option

  
Published April 29, 2026 12:35 PM

The Jets have made a decision about their option on edge rusher Will McDonald’s contract for 2027.

They announced on Wednesday that they have elected to exercise that option. The move sets McDonald up for a fifth season with the Jets and it guarantees him a salary of $13.752 million.

McDonald was the 15th overall pick of the 2023 draft and he has played 47 games over his three NFL seasons. McDonald had three sacks while playing a limited role as a rookie, but has 18.5 while appearing on two-thirds of the team’s defensive snaps over the last two seasons.

The Jets drafted David Bailey with the second overall pick last week and the two pass rushers will help spark a defensive turnaround for the Jets if all goes according to plan in 2026.