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Jets GM Darren Mougey: Don’t read too much into canceling David Bailey’s visit

  
Published April 21, 2026 09:24 AM

Much of the speculation about the Jets’ plans for the No. 2 pick has centered on edge rushers Arvell Reese and David Bailey, so a report last week that they canceled a top 30 visit with Bailey drew a fair amount of attention.

Jets General Manager Darren Mougey confirmed that the team called off Bailey’s visit to their facility during a Tuesday press conference, but he downplayed the significance of the decision. Mougey noted that teams schedule those visits for a variety of reasons — and that some teams don’t do them — or have them as smokescreens to cloud their true draft intentions before turning specifically to Bailey.

“In regards to David, we had good touch points with him at the Combine,” Mougey said, via SNY. “We went to his Pro Day, had a good dinner with him. We were just kinda juggling our 30 and how to use them. I wouldn’t look too much into a cancellation because there were other ones we may have changed as well.”

Bailey led the country with 14.5 sacks for Texas Tech last season and that production has pushed him to the top of draft boards. Reese saw time at off-ball linebacker as well while at Ohio State and projection of how he’ll develop is the reason he’s set to be an early pick. With Fernando Mendoza set to go to the Raiders at No. 1, the choice the Jets make between those two paths will have a lot to say about how the rest of the first round unfolds on Thursday night.