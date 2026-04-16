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Report: Jets canceled pre-draft visit with David Bailey

  
Published April 15, 2026 09:15 PM

The Jets canceled their top-30 visit with Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey, Connor Hughes of SNY reports.

It is unclear when Bailey was scheduled to visit. Pre-draft visits ended on Wednesday.

Bailey is the betting favorite to be the No. 2 overall pick, which belongs to the Jets. Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese, who had been favored to be drafted after the Raiders select Fernando Mendoza, was one of the Jets’ top-30 visitors.

The Jets also own the 16th overall pick, and Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson, North Carolina State defensive end Cian Slone and Texas Tech safety Cole Wisniewski are others who traveled to New York for interviews and medical checks.

Bailey, a consensus All-American his senior year, led college football with 14.5 sacks and added 19.5 tackles for loss, three passes defended, three forced fumbles and had one fumble recovery in 14 games for the Red Raiders.

Bailey visited the Cowboys, Chiefs, Cardinals and Titans.