Jets have not released Denzel Mims, hope to find a trade partner

The Jets are done with wide receiver Denzel Mims. But they hope to trade him, not cut him.

Mims was told that he will be released if he can’t be traded, but the Jets didn’t make any moves with Mims today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

At the moment, it doesn’t cost the Jets anything to keep Mims on their 90-player roster while they try to work out a trade. Mims has been excused from training camp, although he could press the issue by showing up if he thinks the Jets are taking too long to trade him or cut him.

Mims was a 2020 second-round draft pick of the Jets who hasn’t done much so far in his career, with 42 catches for 676 yards through three seasons. Mims asked for a trade last year, so issues between himself and the team have been percolating for a while, and with the additions the Jets made to their receiving corps this offseason, there’s no room for Mims on the roster.

Now the question is whether the Jets can find anyone willing to give them something of value for a player they don’t want.