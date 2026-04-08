Jets LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball signs tender

Jets linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball signed his tender on Wednesday, according to the NFL’s transactions wire.

McCrary-Ball was an exclusive rights free agent.

In 2025, he injured his hamstring in the Jets’ Week 3 loss to the Bucs. The Jets activated him from injured reserve late in the season, and he played two more games.

He played 106 defensive snaps and 120 on special teams and totaled 23 tackles and a forced fumble.

McCrary-Ball, 27, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2022, but the team waived him out of the preseason. McCrary-Ball signed with the 49ers’ practice squad.

He did not play as a rookie, but joined the Jets’ practice squad in 2023 and found a home.

In three seasons, he has played 109 defensive snaps and 363 on special teams.