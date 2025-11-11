Jets list Garrett Wilson as out of practice, Will McDonald as limited

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn wasn’t willing to share any updates about injured players at his Tuesday press conference, but the team’s estimated injury report shed some light on where things stand heading into Thursday night’s game against the Patriots.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson was listed as a non-participant for the second straight day. A report from Rich Cimini of ESPN.com on Monday said Wilson is expected to miss several weeks due to the injury and that report seemed to rankle Glenn as he told other members of the media to “ask Rich” about the team’s injuries.

The most significant change on Tuesday’s report involved edge rusher Will McDonald (quad) going from out of practice to limited participation. McDonald had four sacks in Sunday’s win over the Browns, so the Jets would like to have him available against Drake Maye this week.

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (foot) and cornerback Azareye’h Thomas (concussion) would have missed practice Tuesday. Thomas has already been ruled out for Thursday.

Edge rusher Braiden McGregor (shoulder) was listed as limited while offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson (ankle), running back Khalil Herbert (groin), and linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (concussion) were listed as full participants.