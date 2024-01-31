Jets part ways with assistant G.M. Rex Hogan

The Jets are making a change near the top of their personnel department this offseason.

According to multiple reports, assistant General Manager Rex Hogan will not remain with the team for the 2024 season. Those reports indicate that his departure was a mutual parting of the ways.

Hogan joined the Jets shortly after Joe Douglas was hired as the team’s General Manager in August 2019. He oversaw the college and pro scouting departments and played a role in evaluating players ahead of the draft and in free agency.

The stint was Hogan’s second with the organization. He was also the team’s senior director of college scouting in 2016 and 2017. He worked for the Colts between his two runs with the Jets.