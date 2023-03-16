 Skip navigation
Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jets re-sign Adam Pankey

  
Published March 16, 2023 04:40 PM
nbc_bfa_youngrodgers_230316
March 16, 2023 04:57 PM
Michael Holley explains why he believes that the New York Jets are a playoff-caliber team in the AFC East if they have Aaron Rodgers under center.

The Jets are re-signing offensive lineman Adam Pankey, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

He joined the Jets’ practice squad in September but did not play a down in 2022.

Pankey, 29, has played nine career games with one start, which came with the Dolphins in 2017.

He signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and was on and off the team’s practice squad for two seasons. The Dolphins claimed him off waivers late in the 2019 season.

He was with the Dolphins until joining the Jets last season.