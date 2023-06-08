Jets release Will Parks

Veteran safety Will Parks is no longer a member of the Jets.

According to multiple reports, the Jets released Parks on Thursday. The move leaves them with an open spot on their 90-man roster and there isn’t much urgency to fill it as the Jets decided to cancel next week’s minicamp because they’re getting an early jump on training camp thanks to playing in the Hall of Fame Game.

Parks joined the Jets as a waiver claim in December 2021. He had nine tackles in three games that season and 17 tackles in 14 appearances during the 2022 season.

Parks entered the league as a 2016 Broncos sixth-round pick and played 66 games for Denver before moving on to short stints with the Eagles and Dolphins.