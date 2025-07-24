 Skip navigation
Jets say Justin Fields is day-to-day with dislocated toe

  
The Jets got a scare from Justin Fields on Thursday, but they won’t be without him for long.

Fields left practice on a cart after getting hurt, but the Jets announced on Thursday afternoon that he is considered day-to-day and will not miss any significant time. Fields was diagnosed with a dislocated toe after being evaluated by doctors.

The news leaves Fields on track to be the team’s Week 1 starter. He will be facing his former team while the Steelers plan on starting Aaron Rodgers in the first game of his post-Jets career. Rodgers tore his Achilles a few snaps into his first start for the team in 2023 and news of Fields on a cart likely conjured up those memories for Jets fans when they first heard what happened.

Tyrod Taylor led the Jets offense in Fields’s absence on Thursday and the veteran is set to do the same should Fields run into any further issues during the 2025 season.