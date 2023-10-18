Jets trade Mecole Hardman back to Kansas City

After catching one pass in five games with the Jets, wide receiver Mecole Hardman is heading back to the Chiefs.

The Jets have told Hardman they are trading him to the Chiefs, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Jets and Chiefs will swap late-round 2025 draft picks to get the deal done.

Hardman was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in 2019 and played four years for them before signing a one-year, $4 million contract with the Jets this offseason. He did next to nothing with the Jets, playing just 28 snaps on offense and two on special teams and only touching the ball once.

The Chiefs will always have a good passing game as long as they have Patrick Mahomes, but their wide receivers haven’t played well this year, and Hardman should help.

In four seasons with the Chiefs, Hardman caught 152 passes for 2,094 yards and 16 touchdowns.