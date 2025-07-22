Jets unveil upgraded locker room as training camp gets underway

Jets players will be reporting to the team’s facility for training camp on Tuesday and returning members of the team will find that things look different.

The team shared photos of an upgraded locker room setup for the coming season. It includes 92 customized lockers that include video screens and three separate fans to dry equipment as well as an updated sound system, a sauna, and a barbershop.

“The locker room and any every player space has always been important to ownership and management,” Jets senior vice president of security and facility operations Robert Mastroddi said, via the team’s website. “We take pride in having a first-class environment for the players. These upgrades will certainly provide more comfort, but they also will help with wellness, efficiency and ultimately performance. There is a commitment to winning and that’s where this all derived from.”

The changes come after the team received a D+ for their locker room in the most recent NFLPA survey of players, although the team says that the plans for the renovations were in the works for some time. That grade will likely go up and the Jets hope that the new digs also help spark more winning on the field.