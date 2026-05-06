Jim Bob Cooter: We’re going to get good work out of Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson reported to the Colts’ voluntary offseason program on Monday after staying away for the first two weeks.

Richardson has requested a trade, and the Colts would like to move him. General Manager Chris Ballard said last week the Colts will have patience, and there is no indication the Colts will release Richardson.

“Anthony showed up here ready to work this week and, shoot, we’re gonna get some good work out of him and try to get him better and get him opportunities to go work his drills and get some throws and all that good stuff,” Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said, via video from James Boyd of TheAthletic.com.

Richardson had a freak pregame accident on Oct. 12 that left him with a fractured orbital bone in his eye. Cooter said he would not “speak about a young man’s vision” when asked about Richardson’s eyesight.

Daniel Jones is the unquestioned starter, but with Richardson still on the roster, the question is how the Colts will split reps between Richardson and Riley Leonard.

“We work through how we want to do that thing,” Cooter said. “Who’s with what group is not any sort of news I’m trying to break here today, but guys are out there getting work. There’s reps to go all around. There’s throws to make. There’s reps to get in drills. Those guys are all part of the thing and getting reps.”