Jim Harbaugh: Ravens played better than Chargers, but we’ll regroup

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh’s team lost on Monday night to the Ravens, but he said after the game that he’s confident his team will show what it’s made of over the remainder of the season.

“We’ll regroup. They played better football than we did tonight, but more importantly, we know what kind of team we are and what we’re capable of. Regroup,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh repeatedly said he believes the Chargers can show they’re a better team than they appeared to be in their 30-23 loss.

“They were the better team tonight, across the board,” he said. “They played better football tonight, and as I said a couple times, more importantly to me, I know what we’re building, and I know what we’re capable of. Onward.”

Harbaugh was asked what was said after the game between himself and his brother, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

“I congratulated him on the victory,” Jim said. “Then, ‘I love you.’”