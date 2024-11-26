 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesdefandofficiatingv3_241125.jpg
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesdefandofficiatingv3_241125.jpg
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Harbaugh: Ravens played better than Chargers, but we’ll regroup

  
Published November 26, 2024 05:05 AM

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh’s team lost on Monday night to the Ravens, but he said after the game that he’s confident his team will show what it’s made of over the remainder of the season.

“We’ll regroup. They played better football than we did tonight, but more importantly, we know what kind of team we are and what we’re capable of. Regroup,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh repeatedly said he believes the Chargers can show they’re a better team than they appeared to be in their 30-23 loss.

“They were the better team tonight, across the board,” he said. “They played better football tonight, and as I said a couple times, more importantly to me, I know what we’re building, and I know what we’re capable of. Onward.”

Harbaugh was asked what was said after the game between himself and his brother, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

“I congratulated him on the victory,” Jim said. “Then, ‘I love you.’”