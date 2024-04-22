Jim Irsay won’t be in Colts’ draft room

As Colts owner Jim Irsay continues to recover from recent health issues, he won’t be present for the 2024 draft.

Irsay told Stephen Holder of ESPN.com that major surgery on his lower back will keep him from attending.

“The main thing is I’m just following my doctors’ orders and just making sure the bottom line is just to get back to 100% and to do the things they say,” Irsay said. “I’m just being a good patient and trying to make sure I can get back sooner than later. I’ll get back on the golf course sooner than later.”

Irsay had a far more serious healthy incident in December. He was found unresponsive at this hope. Responders characterized the situation as a drug overdose. In January, the Colts said Irsay was being treated for a severe respiratory illness.

Irsay said he’ll be connected to the draft room virtually, and that he plans to defer to G.M. Chris Ballard in any event.

“I’ve always kind of sat back and watched,” Irsay said.

Plenty of owners do more than watch. Even if they keep quiet during the draft itself, their preferences are usually known, if they have them. Most do.