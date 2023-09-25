Jimmy Garoppolo being checked out after getting his legs bent awkwardly

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo got his legs bent backward underneath Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt’s body during a sack with 47 seconds remaining in the first half.

Garoppolo limped off the field and looked uncomfortable as he briefly sat down on the bench. He then jogged off to the locker room before the half ended to be examined.

Watt was on the ground as he pulled down Garoppolo, who then was hit first by DeMarvin Leal and then Keeanu Benton.

The Raiders have not announced an injury report on Garoppolo yet.

He is 12-of-18 for 155 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Raiders trail the Steelers 13-7.