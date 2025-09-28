Joe Alt has a high ankle sprain

The Chargers lost their first game on Sunday, at the Giants. They also may have lost their best offensive lineman, for a bit.

Left tackle Joe Alt, who exited early on Sunday, has a high ankle sprain, per a source with knowledge of the situation. He’ll have an MRI tomorrow.

The Chargers previously lost left tackle Rashawn Slater for the year to a torn patellar tendon, which prompted the Chargers to move Alt to left tackle from right tackle.

Alt was the fifth overall pick in the 2024 draft. He missed one game last year with an MCL sprain to his knee.

The Chargers host the Commanders next Sunday.