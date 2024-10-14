Joe Burrow 47-yard touchdown gives Bengals early 7-0 lead

The Bengals have an early lead over the Giants on Sunday night after quarterback Joe Burrow showed off his wheels.

Facing third-and-18, Burrow pulled the ball down, went to his right, and ran it 47 yards for a touchdown to give Cincinnati a 7-0 advantage.

It was not only the longest run of Burrow’s career, but also the longest run ever by a Cincinnati quarterback, according to the NBC broadcast.

Burrow had previously converted third-and-6 on the possession with a 10-yard run.

He also completed an 11-yard pass to Tee Higgins to move the chains.

Zack Moss had a 5-yard run and Chase Brown had a 4-yard run on the possession.

Burrow had been sacked on second-and-10 at the Giants’ 39, which put the Bengals in that unfavorable third-and-18. But there was nothing sneaky about Burrow’s athleticism as he sprinted toward the paint and dove toward the pylon to score.