Joe Burrow expects to be fully cleared in mid-May

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a date in mind for a full return from his right wrist injury.

Burrow had season-ending surgery to repair a torn ligament in his wrist that he suffered in a November game against the Ravens. He told Ben Baby of ESPN.com that he has progressed to throwing small medicine balls and expects to resume throwing footballs during the team’s organized team activities this spring.

“I think middle of May is when I am expecting to kind of be cleared for full contact and everything,” Burrow said. “Over the next month [to] month and a half, we’ll kind of decide all those things.”

Burrow’s 2023 season began with a calf injury and the pair of ailments contributed to the team missing the playoffs after making it to the Super Bowl and the AFC Championship Game at the end of the two previous seasons. Burrow said “the injuries were what they were last year, but we weren’t good enough in a lot of different places to make a Super Bowl run in my opinion” and added that he’s “excited about the challenge that we have” to turn things back around in 2024.