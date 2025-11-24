Joe Burrow listed as full practice participant, Joe Flacco listed as limited

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday that he anticipates Joe Burrow starting at quarterback against the Ravens on Thanksgiving and the team’s first injury report of the week sends the same message.

Burrow (toe) was listed as a full participant on the team’s estimated report. The Bengals did not hold an actual practice after playing the Patriots on Sunday.

Joe Flacco started at quarterback in that game and he was listed as limited on Monday. Right shoulder and right finger issues were given as the reason for that listing.

Taylor ruled wide receiver Tee Higgins (concussion) and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (hip, pelvis) out for Thursday. Running back Tahj Brooks (concussion) and cornerback Marco Wilson (hamstring) were also listed as out of practice.

Defensive end Cam Sample (oblique) was limited while safety Daijahn Anthony (hamstring) and running back Samaje Perine (ankle) were listed as full participants.