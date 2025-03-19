 Skip navigation
Joe Burrow on Ja’Mar Chase, Tee Higgins: We’re paying the right guys

  
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was outspoken in his desire to see the team sign wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to new contracts this offseason and that earned him some gratitude from Chase at a press conference in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Chase called Burrow a “big help” in getting the deal done and Burrow’s comments after the deals were officially signed were just as emphatic about what the two wideouts mean to the team. Burrow said he was always confident Chase would get paid, but he was less certain about Higgins and he credited the team for setting the stage for a four-year run with all hands on deck.

“You never know how somebody’s career is going to work out,” Burrow said, via the team’s website. “So we might be together until the end of somebody’s career or we might move on after that. But for the next four years, you know what you’re going to get from us and we’re going to be right here. We’re paying the right guys. Guys who work really hard for what they have. Guys who aren’t going to get complacent or anything like that. Guys who really care about the product they put on the field, and care about the fans and the organization and the people in the locker room. We’ve got the right guys.”

The Bengals also re-signed tight end Mike Gesicki, which was also on the list of things Burrow hoped to see them do. That keeps the offense intact and leaves defensive end Trey Hendrickson as the last piece of the offseason puzzle in Cincinnati.