Ja’Marr Chase: Joe Burrow’s comments were a “big help” in getting contracts done

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow applied plenty of public pressure — and likely some private pressure — to the front office in the hopes of getting new contracts for receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and other players.

The Bengals officially announced the new deals for Chase and Higgins on Tuesday. During a joint appearance with reporters, Chase was asked whether Burrow’s efforts helped get the negotiations across the finish line.

“I think it was a big help,” Chase said. “Him just putting out little information, having our back. You know, I think that’s the biggest thing, especially coming from a quarterback.”

Higgins agreed, saying Burrow’s comments “definitely helped.”

Indeed they did. It wasn’t spontaneous. It wasn’t accidental. It was a strategy. And it worked.

If it hadn’t, the Bengals would have had a Joe Burrow problem that could have, in time, because every bit as serious as the problem they eventually had with Carson Palmer.