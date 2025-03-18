 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cardinalsnfcwest_250318.jpg
How Cardinals compare to NFC West this offseason
nbc_pft_qbtier3_250318.jpg
McCord, Ewers own Tier 3 of Simms’ QB draft ranks
nbc_pft_lanejohnson_250318.jpg
Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Eagles

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cardinalsnfcwest_250318.jpg
How Cardinals compare to NFC West this offseason
nbc_pft_qbtier3_250318.jpg
McCord, Ewers own Tier 3 of Simms’ QB draft ranks
nbc_pft_lanejohnson_250318.jpg
Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Eagles

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ja’Marr Chase: Joe Burrow’s comments were a “big help” in getting contracts done

  
Published March 18, 2025 04:54 PM

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow applied plenty of public pressure — and likely some private pressure — to the front office in the hopes of getting new contracts for receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and other players.

The Bengals officially announced the new deals for Chase and Higgins on Tuesday. During a joint appearance with reporters, Chase was asked whether Burrow’s efforts helped get the negotiations across the finish line.

“I think it was a big help,” Chase said. “Him just putting out little information, having our back. You know, I think that’s the biggest thing, especially coming from a quarterback.”

Higgins agreed, saying Burrow’s comments “definitely helped.”

Indeed they did. It wasn’t spontaneous. It wasn’t accidental. It was a strategy. And it worked.

If it hadn’t, the Bengals would have had a Joe Burrow problem that could have, in time, because every bit as serious as the problem they eventually had with Carson Palmer.